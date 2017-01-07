Alburquerque received a spring training invite from the Royals on Saturday, JEffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

After five years in the Detroit organization that included an excellent season in 2014, Alburquerque split his time in 2016 between the Seattle and Anaheim organizations. He only saw two major league innings that year though, as control issues seemed to keep him at the Triple-A level. If he can show some old form in spring training, he should have a shot at regular time in a major league bullpen again.