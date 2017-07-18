Royals' Alcides Escobar: Avoids serious injury
X-rays on Escobar's left wrist came back negative, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The Royals caught a lucky break, as it appears that Escobar escaped Monday's contest with just minor damage to his left wrist. The speedy shortstop is day-to-day and reportedly has a chance to suit up for Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Removed after HBP on wrist•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Undisciplined in poor first half•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting better of late•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Drives in two runs Wednesday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Dropped to eighth spot Monday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Nabs two hits, RBI in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...