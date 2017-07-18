Royals' Alcides Escobar: Avoids serious injury

X-rays on Escobar's left wrist came back negative, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals caught a lucky break, as it appears that Escobar escaped Monday's contest with just minor damage to his left wrist. The speedy shortstop is day-to-day and reportedly has a chance to suit up for Tuesday's game.

