Escobar went 3-for-4 with the game-winning walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Angels.

The game-winner came off Angels closer Cam Bedrosian. Escobar is hitting only .244 after his three-hit performance, and it was just his third multi-hit game of the season. Of his 10 hits in 2017, only two have gone for extra-base hits (both doubles). Now that Escobar is no longer hitting leadoff for KC and his stolen base attempts are likely to suffer, his fantasy value is on life support. He has just two runs scored and no steals so far in 12 games.