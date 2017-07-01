Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting better of late

Escobar slashed .294/.301/.412 with two stolen bases over 102 at-bats in June.

The Royals' shortstop had a solid June after skidding through April and May, but is still on pace for the worst season of his career. Escobar has a .223/.241/.537 slash line overall and has only two stolen bases while being caught twice and has just six walks. Most of the 30-year-old's potential value will hinge on the basepaths, so he clearly needs to do a better job of getting on base.