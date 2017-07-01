Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting better of late
Escobar slashed .294/.301/.412 with two stolen bases over 102 at-bats in June.
The Royals' shortstop had a solid June after skidding through April and May, but is still on pace for the worst season of his career. Escobar has a .223/.241/.537 slash line overall and has only two stolen bases while being caught twice and has just six walks. Most of the 30-year-old's potential value will hinge on the basepaths, so he clearly needs to do a better job of getting on base.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Drives in two runs Wednesday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Dropped to eighth spot Monday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Nabs two hits, RBI in Wednesday's loss•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Ropes pair of hits Monday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Two-run double the difference in win•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Playing key role in team's turnaround•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...