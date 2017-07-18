Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting seventh Tuesday
Escobar (wrist) is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
He was hit on the wrist by a pitch in Monday's game, but X-rays were negative and he will not be forced to miss any time with the injury. Escobar is hitting .233 with a 1.9 percent walk rate and has just two steals on five attempts this season.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Avoids serious injury•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Removed after HBP on wrist•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Undisciplined in poor first half•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting better of late•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Drives in two runs Wednesday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Dropped to eighth spot Monday•
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...