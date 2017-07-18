Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting seventh Tuesday

Escobar (wrist) is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

He was hit on the wrist by a pitch in Monday's game, but X-rays were negative and he will not be forced to miss any time with the injury. Escobar is hitting .233 with a 1.9 percent walk rate and has just two steals on five attempts this season.