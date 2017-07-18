Royals' Alcides Escobar: Removed after HBP on wrist

Escobar was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers after being by a pitch on his left wrist, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Escobar was 1-for-2 at the plate before being plunked by a 90 MPH fastball and was lifted from the contest in bottom of the seventh inning. Details of the injury's severity should become available following Monday's contest. He was replaced by Ramon Torres at shortstop.