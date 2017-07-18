Royals' Alcides Escobar: Removed after HBP on wrist
Escobar was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers after being by a pitch on his left wrist, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Escobar was 1-for-2 at the plate before being plunked by a 90 MPH fastball and was lifted from the contest in bottom of the seventh inning. Details of the injury's severity should become available following Monday's contest. He was replaced by Ramon Torres at shortstop.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Undisciplined in poor first half•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting better of late•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Drives in two runs Wednesday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Dropped to eighth spot Monday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Nabs two hits, RBI in Wednesday's loss•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Ropes pair of hits Monday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...