Royals' Alcides Escobar: Scores twice, drives in two

Escobar went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs during Thursday's win over Detroit.

After stealing double-digit bases in seven consecutive seasons, Escobar has just two stolen bases this year. It's been a huge blow to his fantasy value, as the shortstop owns a crippling .234/.257/.320 slash line. His three homers, 32 RBI and 37 runs aren't moving the needle, either.