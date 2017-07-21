Royals' Alcides Escobar: Scores twice, drives in two
Escobar went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs during Thursday's win over Detroit.
After stealing double-digit bases in seven consecutive seasons, Escobar has just two stolen bases this year. It's been a huge blow to his fantasy value, as the shortstop owns a crippling .234/.257/.320 slash line. His three homers, 32 RBI and 37 runs aren't moving the needle, either.
