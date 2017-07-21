Royals' Alcides Escobar: Scores twice, drives in two

Escobar went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs during Thursday's win over Detroit.

After stealing double-digit bases in seven consecutive seasons, Escobar has just two stolen bases this year. It's been a huge blow to his fantasy value, as the shortstop owns a crippling .234/.257/.320 slash line. His three homers, 32 RBI and 37 runs aren't moving the needle, either.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast