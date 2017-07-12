Royals' Alcides Escobar: Undisciplined in poor first half

Escobar played in all 87 of the Royals' first-half games, slashing .226/.242/.306 with a career-high 18.5 percent strikeout rate.

Many players would happily take the shortstop's strikeout rate, but it's not good for Escobar, who owns a 13.6 percent mark over his lengthy career. His dismal 1.7 percent walk rate has the 30-year-old sitting in the cellar for OBP among all MLB shortstops. That said, Escobar needs to improve his plate discipline immensely before being considered a fantasy option.