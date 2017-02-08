Royals' Alec Mills: Designated for assignment
Mills was designated for assignment Wednesday, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.
While he boasts somewhat impressive minor league numbers, Mills is no longer being developed as a starter, and his fastball proved quite hittable in a short stint in the big league bullpen last year. The move clears a spot for the recently signed Jason Hammel on the 40-man roster.
