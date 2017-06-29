Royals' Alex Gordon: Drives in three Wednesday
Gordon went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.
It's his first multi-hit performance since June 15 and first multi-RBI game in over two months, highlighting what a struggle 2017 has been for Gordon. The 33-year-old might yet heat up in the second half, but his fantasy value will remain limited as long as he's exiled to the bottom of the Royals' batting order.
More News
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Adjustments beginning to bear fruit•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Homers against Angels•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Gets night off Wednesday•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Clears fence for first time in 2017•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...