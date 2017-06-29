Royals' Alex Gordon: Drives in three Wednesday

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

It's his first multi-hit performance since June 15 and first multi-RBI game in over two months, highlighting what a struggle 2017 has been for Gordon. The 33-year-old might yet heat up in the second half, but his fantasy value will remain limited as long as he's exiled to the bottom of the Royals' batting order.

