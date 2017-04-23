Royals' Alex Gordon: Dropped to sixth spot in order

Gordon will start in left field and bat sixth in the order Sunday against the Rangers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

With zero homers and a .253 on-base percentage over 75 plate appearances this season, Gordon hasn't been getting it done as the Royals' leadoff hitter, so manager Ned Yost will move the veteran down in the order and give veteran Whit Merrifield a spin atop the lineup. It's not out of the question for Gordon to eventually regain leadoff duties, but he'll likely first have to turn in a solid stretch of at-bats lower in the lineup before that happens. Given that Gordon's production had already been on the decline last season prior to his plodding start to 2017, it may not be wise to bet on a major bounce back from the 34-year-old.