Royals' Alex Gordon: Dropped to sixth spot in order
Gordon will start in left field and bat sixth in the order Sunday against the Rangers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
With zero homers and a .253 on-base percentage over 75 plate appearances this season, Gordon hasn't been getting it done as the Royals' leadoff hitter, so manager Ned Yost will move the veteran down in the order and give veteran Whit Merrifield a spin atop the lineup. It's not out of the question for Gordon to eventually regain leadoff duties, but he'll likely first have to turn in a solid stretch of at-bats lower in the lineup before that happens. Given that Gordon's production had already been on the decline last season prior to his plodding start to 2017, it may not be wise to bet on a major bounce back from the 34-year-old.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...