Royals' Alex Gordon: Out of lineup Sunday
Gordon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.
Gordon will sit out for the second time in the team's last four contests as the Royals close out their weekend series against Francisco Liriano and the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield draws the start in left field, while Ramon Torres will take over at the keystone.
