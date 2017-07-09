Royals' Alex Gordon: Sits out Sunday

Gordon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Gordon will wrap up his brutal first half of the season on the bench. The 33-year-old currently sports a .195 average with just five home runs and 26 RBI. Jorge Soler will take over in left field.

