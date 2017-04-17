Royals' Ashe Russell: Remaining at extended camp indefinitely
Russell has not been assigned to an affiliate for this season and will remain at the Royals' extended spring camp in Arizona while he works through some mechanical adjustments, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.
The Royals' first-round pick in 2015, a high school pitcher out of Indiana, has developed confidence issues in his ability to throw strikes. In 2015, Russell made 11 starts in the Appalachian League, but managed just two outings (each lasting one inning) in the Arizona League last year before running into the mental blockage. There's no timetable on when the 20-year-old will be assigned to a minor-league roster.
More News
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...