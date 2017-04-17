Russell has not been assigned to an affiliate for this season and will remain at the Royals' extended spring camp in Arizona while he works through some mechanical adjustments, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.

The Royals' first-round pick in 2015, a high school pitcher out of Indiana, has developed confidence issues in his ability to throw strikes. In 2015, Russell made 11 starts in the Appalachian League, but managed just two outings (each lasting one inning) in the Arizona League last year before running into the mental blockage. There's no timetable on when the 20-year-old will be assigned to a minor-league roster.