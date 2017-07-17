Royals' Billy Burns: Returns to big club
Burns was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Burns will assume Jorge Soler's spot on the active roster after the latter was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding move. Soler had difficultly finding at-bats behind the outfield triumvirate of Alex Gordon, Lorenzo Cain and Jorge Bonifacio, and it's likely that the speedy Burns will run into a similar issue. He's expected to provide most of his usefulness as a pinch runner or late-inning defensive replacement.
