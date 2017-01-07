Royals' Bobby Parnell: Invited to spring training
Parnell received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Parnell hasn't shown major league effectiveness since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014, so this is strictly a reclamation project for the Royals. He has shown top-shelf bullpen stuff in the past; it's just a question if he will ever be able to find that stuff again.
