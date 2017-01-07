Parnell received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Parnell hasn't shown major league effectiveness since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014, so this is strictly a reclamation project for the Royals. He has shown top-shelf bullpen stuff in the past; it's just a question if he will ever be able to find that stuff again.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola