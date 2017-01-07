League received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

League has been out of affiliated baseball since mid-2015 after shoulder issues prematurely ended his tenure with the Dodgers. While he's mostly remembered for his infamous $22.5 million contract, League did put in a good year as recently as 2014, when he posted a 2.57 ERA in 63 innings, so he could still have some major league potential in him as long as his shoulder is healthy.