Royals' Brandon Moss: Agrees to two-year deal with Kansas City

Moss agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Royals on Sunday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Moss spent the 2016 season with the Cardinals, slashing .225/.300/.484 and belting 28 home runs in 464 plate appearances. The 33-year-old still has plenty of pop in his bat, but he's also prone to striking out, as evidenced by his career-worst 30.4 percent strikeout rate late season. Moss figures to see plenty of time as the team's primary designated hitter, but is also capable of filling in at first base and the corner outfield spots when needed.