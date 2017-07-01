Moss went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and three runs Saturday against the Twins.

Moss cranked out his 10th bomb of the year as the Royals blew up for 11 runs in a home win. Despite the blast, his .190/.263/.393 slash line hasn't been very useful to fantasy owners.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories