Moss slashed a disappointing .193/.265/.392 with just 16 RBI in the first half of 2017.

Moss, who was brought in over the offseason to replace Kendrys Morales as the Royals' primary DH, averaged 24 homers and 69 RBI over the last three seasons. This year, he's on pace to notch fewer than 20 dingers while fighting to scratch out 30 RBI. The 33-year-old has been a bit unlucky with a .240 BABIP, yet at the same time, Moss owns a career-high 34 percent strikeout rate through 181 at-bats. Manager Ned Yost recently expressed confidence in the veteran, but fantasy owners might want to think twice about clogging a roster spot with Moss at this point.