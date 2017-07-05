Royals' Brandon Moss: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Moss is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Moss has been finding a little bit of a groove recently, going 6-for-16 from the plate in the past four games, with three extra-base hits sprinkled in. He will get the day off in favor of Jorge Soler for Wednesday's series finale, and may be on the bench for the rest of this week with a series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles looming this weekend.
