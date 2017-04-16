Royals' Brandon Moss: Out of the lineup Sunday

Moss is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Moss has served as the designated hitter for three straight games, but manager Ned Yost will use regular catcher Salvador Perez in that spot Sunday, which will keep him in the lineup while getting a day off from catching. Moss is one of several Kansas City bats off to a painstakingly slow start, as the veteran is slashing .103/.250/.310 over his first nine games.