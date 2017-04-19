Royals' Brandon Moss: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Moss is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Giants, the Kansas City Star's Rustin Dodd reports.

This comes as no surprise, as the Royals face dominant southpaw Madison Bumgarner, so they will go with as many right-handed bats as possible. Cheslor Cuthbert will get the nod at DH and hit eighth.

