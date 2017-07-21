Royals' Brandon Moss: Plates four in win
Moss went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run during Thursday's win over Detroit.
Moss has flashed modest pop with 11 homers through 220 plate appearances, but his .205/.273/.410 slash line still leaves a lot to be desired. Additionally, with just 22 RBI and 25 runs, there aren't many settings where Moss is a serviceable fantasy asset.
