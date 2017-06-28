Royals' Brandon Moss: Sitting out Wednesday
Moss is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Moss will sit against Tigers lefty Daniel Norris and still looks primed to occupy the larger portion of a platoon at designated hitter, but that could change if Jorge Soler, who was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, catches fire in his return to the big leagues. With a career-worst .626 OPS through 180 plate appearances this season, Moss has been a major disappointment after inking a two-year, $12 million deal in January.
