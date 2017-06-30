Royals' Brandon Moss: Takes seat again Friday
Moss is not in the lineup Friday against the Twins, 610 Sports Radio KC reports.
Moss, who is hitting just .177 (29-for-164) on the season, will take a seat for the third straight game as Jorge Soler once again serves as the designated hitter. Neither has impressed much at the plate this season, so the two will likely continue to see sporadic playing time unless one of them turns it around.
