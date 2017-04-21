Flynn (ribs) -- who appeared in 36 games for the Royals last season -- may be stashed in the minors, as the club takes advantage of his one remaining option, once activated from the DL, Patrick Brennan of Fansided reports.

Flynn provided 55.1 serviceable innings for the Royals in 2016, posting a top-20 ERA among relievers with at least 50 innings. The left-hander did benefit from the fourth-lowest BABIP (.228) among that same group, although it's tough to slam the 27-year-old's 2.60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over such a solid sample size. Flynn has yet to begin a throwing program, so regardless of where he's assigned, the reliever is from returning to a MLB mound.