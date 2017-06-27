Royals' Brian Flynn: Returns to Triple-A
Flynn (back) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
The left-hander injured his back prior to the start of spring training, and will have to earn his way back onto the 25-man roster. Should he secure a promotion, Flynn could provide some help for a Kansas City bullpen that ranks 12th in the AL with an ERA of 4.51. The 27-year-old posted a 2.60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 44 strikeouts across 55.1 innings out of the Royals' bullpen last season .
