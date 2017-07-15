Royals' Bubba Starling: Lands on MiLB disabled list
Starling is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after suffering a strained oblique, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
This is quite a bummer for the outfielder who was nearing a big-league debut. If a promotion is still on the table, Starling's projected recovery will likely limit him to late-season work as a September call-up. Unfortunately for the sixth-year minor leaguer, making a major-league impact may have to wait until next year.
