Cuthbert was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a sprained left wrist.

Rather than adding a reserve infielder to fill Cuthbert's spot, the Royals will recall outfielder Jorge Soler from Triple-A Omaha. With a .196/.221/.272 batting line on the season, Cuthbert may have been on track for a demotion to the minors anyway had he not been diagnosed with the injury.