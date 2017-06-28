Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Hits DL with sprained wrist
Cuthbert was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a sprained left wrist.
Rather than adding a reserve infielder to fill Cuthbert's spot, the Royals will recall outfielder Jorge Soler from Triple-A Omaha. With a .196/.221/.272 batting line on the season, Cuthbert may have been on track for a demotion to the minors anyway had he not been diagnosed with the injury.
