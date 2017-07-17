Cuthbert (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Cuthbert has been held out of action since June 25 with the sprained left wrist, so he'll likely require a few additional rehab games beyond Monday before the Royals feel comfortable bringing him off the 10-day disabled list. The 24-year-old could displace Ramon Torres as the Royals' top utility infielder once he's cleared to return.

