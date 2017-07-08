Cuthbert (wrist) will start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

He hit live batting practice Friday for the first time since landing on the DL and will soon progress to game action. Once healthy, he will reassume his role as the Royals' primary backup infielder.

