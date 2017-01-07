Withrow received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Control issues have plagued Withrow throughout his career, and a 2014 Tommy John surgery has kept him out of action in 2015, but the Royals are making a minimal investment in the hope that he can find both health and the strike zone in 2017. The 27-year-old posted a 3.58 ERA and 4.1 BB/9 in 37.2 innings for the Braves during 2016.