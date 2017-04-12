Young has given up four hits and a walk while striking out one hitter through his first two appearances (2.1 innings) this year.

Opposing hitters have tagged the veteran for a .326 average while notching multiple hits in each of Young's outings. The 37-year-old is on the last leg of his career, and his fantasy value is tied to whether or not he can sneak into the back end of the Royals' rotation at some point this season. Young wasn't overly impressive in spring training, and he'll need to show a better ability to shut down opponents if he wants to keep the lights on for the entirety of his 13th MLB campaign.