Royals' Chris Young: Unimpressive in early outings
Young has given up four hits and a walk while striking out one hitter through his first two appearances (2.1 innings) this year.
Opposing hitters have tagged the veteran for a .326 average while notching multiple hits in each of Young's outings. The 37-year-old is on the last leg of his career, and his fantasy value is tied to whether or not he can sneak into the back end of the Royals' rotation at some point this season. Young wasn't overly impressive in spring training, and he'll need to show a better ability to shut down opponents if he wants to keep the lights on for the entirety of his 13th MLB campaign.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...