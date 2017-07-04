Royals' Danny Duffy: Activated ahead of start
Duffy (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and is starting Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
As expected, Duffy is back with the Royals ahead of his first major-league start since May 28. The 28-year-old compiled a solid 3.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 11 starts (68.2 innings) before landing on the disabled list with an oblique strain. His return should provide an extra boost to an already streaking Royals team, and the ace could line up for a second start before the All-Star break if Tuesday goes without any issues.
