Royals' Danny Duffy: Could return to rotation Tuesday

Duffy (oblique) is tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Duffy was supposed to be sidelined through the All-Star break with a Grade 1 oblique strain that he suffered at the end of May, but it appears he is recovering from the injury quicker than expected. He was able to get through his second minor-league rehab start on Thursday with no problems, essentially clearing the way for him to make his next start for the big club. The 28-year-old, who compiled a 3.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 11 starts (68.2 innings) before landing on the DL, is hoping to toss around 85-90 pitches in his return to the rotation.