Royals' Danny Duffy: Deals seven-plus scoreless innings Thursday
Duffy (2-0) tossed 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five, but did not factor in the decision Thursday against the Rangers.
Unfortunately for Duffy and his owners, the left-hander was matched pitch-for-pitch in a marathon that went scoreless until the Rangers walked off with a 1-0 victory in the bottom of the 13th inning. The ace has racked up 11 strikeouts while holding opponents scoreless over his last 14 frames. Duffy has started the 2017 campaign with four straight quality starts, and owns a sparkling 1.32 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 27.1 innings. He'll make his next start Tuesday night at home against the White Sox.
