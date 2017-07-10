Royals' Danny Duffy: Downed by Dodgers on Sunday

Duffy (5-5) tossed seven innings in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing five runs on six hits (three homers) and no walks while striking out nine.

In his second start back from the disabled list, Duffy put up an admirable fight against Clayton Kershaw but was ultimately done in by a three-run third inning. The three home runs were the most allowed by the left-hander this year, but the nine strikeouts were Duffy's second most this season. Jason Hammel will take the hill Friday when the Royals return from break, but Duffy will likely fall into the rotation against Texas over the weekend.