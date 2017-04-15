Duffy (2-0) quieted the Angels over seven innings Saturday, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six in the win.

Anyone who passed on Duffy thinking he was over-hyped headed into 2017 is likely having a Homer Simpson moment right about now - "DOH!" The left-hander has notched a quality start in all three of his outing thus far, and owns a fine-looking 1.80 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 20 innings. Duffy will take the hill for his fourth start on Thursday against the Rangers in hopes of capturing a third consecutive win.