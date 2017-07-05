Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns win in return from DL
Duffy (5-4) pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four Mariners in Tuesday's win.
Making his return from an oblique injury, Duffy allowed two first-inning runs, shook off the rust and managed an efficient 86-pitch effort to earn his first victory since May 23. The team plans to get its ace one more outing before hitting the break, setting Duffy up for a Sunday showdown on the road against the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw.
