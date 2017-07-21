Royals' Danny Duffy: Grabs win despite mediocre showing

Duffy (6-6) allowed four runs on nine hits while striking out four batters through five innings during Thursday's win over Detroit.

The lefty was spotted an eight-run lead before allowing a run to the Tigers, so he was in cruise control early. It obviously wasn't Duffy's sharpest outing, but the win was never in legitimate jeopardy Thursday. He sports a 3.71 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 for the year, and his 3.49 FIP suggests there could even be slightly better results ahead. He lines up to face the Tigers again in his next start, but this time the game will be at Comerica Park.