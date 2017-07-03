Royals' Danny Duffy: Listed as Tuesday starter
Duffy (oblique) is listed as the Royals' starter for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Barring an unexpected setback in his recovery from the oblique strain that has sidelined him for about five weeks, Duffy will be back on the mound for the Fourth of July, about 2-to-3 weeks sooner than the Royals had initially predicted. The lefty looked strong in both of his minor-league rehab outings with Triple-A Omaha and covered four innings in his most recent turn June 29, so it's not expected that he'll face a cap on his pitch count in his return from the 10-day disabled list. If Duffy is able to make it out of the Tuesday start with no issue, he could line up for a second start this week in the Royals' final game before the All-Star break Sunday against the Dodgers, assuming manager Ned Yost elects to stick with a four-man rotation.
