Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a Grade 1 oblique strain, Jeff Flanagan of MLB.com reports. He's expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.

Duffy was roughed up in his start Sunday against the Indians, allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings, but there was no indication that he was dealing with any sort of physical issue during the outing. According to Flanagan, Duffy hurt himself when he stumbled toward first base while attempting to record an out, and though the left-hander was able to remain in the contest, exams afterward showed that he was dealing with a significant injury. With Duffy now likely out until after the All-Star break, the Royals will have two spots to fill in the rotation this week and potentially beyond, as Nate Karns (elbow) remains on the disabled list and is scheduled to miss his next turn Tuesday against the Tigers.