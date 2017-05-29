Royals' Danny Duffy: Out 6-to-8 weeks with oblique strain
Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a Grade 1 oblique strain, Jeff Flanagan of MLB.com reports. He's expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.
Duffy was roughed up in his start Sunday against the Indians, allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings, but there was no indication that he was dealing with any sort of physical issue during the outing. According to Flanagan, Duffy hurt himself when he stumbled toward first base while attempting to record an out, and though the left-hander was able to remain in the contest, exams afterward showed that he was dealing with a significant injury. With Duffy now likely out until after the All-Star break, the Royals will have two spots to fill in the rotation this week and potentially beyond, as Nate Karns (elbow) remains on the disabled list and is scheduled to miss his next turn Tuesday against the Tigers.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Allows six runs through four•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Goes seven strong innings in win•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out 10 in win over Yankees•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: No-decision Friday despite quality start•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Suffers tough-luck loss•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Roughed up Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
Matt Adams has made a strong first impression in Atlanta and has the matchups to keep it going....
-
Week 9: Ranking two-start pitchers
David Price will make his season debut Monday, but is he worth starting right away? And is...
-
What to know for Week 9
Which teams have schedule advantages this week? What can give you an edge for Week 9? Chris...
-
Jeff Samardzija is about to go off
Jeff Samardzija's numbers don't look so impressive at first glance, but Scott White thinks...
-
Waivers: Five pitching hopes
It has already been a tough season for pitching. Chris Towers looks at five from the DL to...
-
Flawed stars: Turnaround time?
What to do with some of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy? Chris Towers looks at some...