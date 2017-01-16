Duffy agreed to a five-year, $65 million extension with the Royals on Monday, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.

On a per start basis, Duffy was one of the best pitchers in the American League last season. His 20 percent K-BB% ranked eighth among qualified starters last season, ahead of pitchers like Corey Kluber, Chris Archer and David Price. He has not proven he can log 200-plus innings in a season, but if he does that in 2017, he will turn out to be a draft day bargain. This deal allows the Royals to lock in Duffy on what could turn out to be a very team-friendly contract, while also giving Duffy financial stability.