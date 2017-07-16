Royals' Danny Duffy: Suffers hard-luck loss Saturday

Duffy (5-6) dazzled over 8.1 innings against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing just five hits and one earned run while striking out four, but suffering the loss in a 1-0 defeat.

Duffy (5-6) had been nearly flawless heading into the ninth inning, but allowed a leadoff single to Jonathan Lucroy, which would eventually lead to a game-winning single by Shin-Soo Choo. Nonetheless, it was easily one of his most dominant outings all season and a great sign for fantasy owners as the second half gets underway. Although he's well below the astounding 9.4 K/9 he posted last season, Duffy still figures to be one of the stronger pitching options in the American League, especially if he can work deep into ballgames. His next outing lines up to be Thursday against the Tigers.