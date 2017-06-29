Royals' Danny Duffy: Will make second rehab start Thursday
Duffy (oblique) is set to make his next rehab start Thursday, Josh Klingler of 610 Sports Radio KCSP reports.
Duffy has been out since late May with a Grade 1 oblique strain that will keep him sidelined until after the All-Star Game. There is a chance that he won't be ready to return after the break is over, but he appears to be making good progress during his rehab. During his first rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Omaha, the southpaw went two innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts and one walk. The Royals are looking for Duffy to go a little longer this time around, and he will likely need a couple more outings before he is able to come back to the big leagues.
