Dewees was traded to the Royals on Wednesday for Alec Mills, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

A second-round pick in 2015, Dewees advanced to High-A in late July and more than held his own, batting .289/.339/.423 from the left side in 35 games. He also flashed some impressive speed, swiping 31 bases across two levels (36 attempts), but Dewees is already 23 and there are some questions about his ability to handle the kind of premium velocity he'll face regularly at the upper levels. Look for the Royals to start Dewees back at High-A to begin 2017.