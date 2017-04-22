Butera is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Sunday against the Rangers, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.

Salvador Perez was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to neck stiffness, so Butera was a late addition. Until Perez is ready to return, look for Butera to see an increase in playing time. Butera has played in five games this season, during which he's gone 1-for-10.