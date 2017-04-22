Royals' Drew Butera: Draws start Saturday
Butera is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Sunday against the Rangers, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.
Salvador Perez was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to neck stiffness, so Butera was a late addition. Until Perez is ready to return, look for Butera to see an increase in playing time. Butera has played in five games this season, during which he's gone 1-for-10.
More News
-
Royals' Drew Butera: Goes hitless in second start•
-
Royals' Drew Butera: Set to join Team Italy•
-
Royals' Drew Butera: Will catch in Tuesday's Cactus League game•
-
Royals' Drew Butera: Unsure about WBC status•
-
Royals' Drew Butera: Diagnosed with minor oblique strain•
-
Royals' Drew Butera: Dealing with sore oblique•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...