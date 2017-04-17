Royals' Drew Butera: Goes hitless in second start
Butera, making just his second start of the season, went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and left one man on base Sunday against the Angels.
The seldomly-used catcher is the only hitter on the Royals active roster that hasn't reached base yet this season. Butera is 0-for-7 with two strikeouts while appearing in just three contests (once as a pinch hitter) so far this year. With one of the game's best backstops, Salvador Perez, ahead of him on the depth chart, Butera's only fantasy value comes in the form of an extreme punt play on the days he starts.
