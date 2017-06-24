Butera is slashing .242/.254/.387 with two home runs in 62 at-bats this season.

The 33-year-old has hit well enough for a backup catcher this season, but expect his current usage to continue with starting catcher Salvador Perez healthy. Butera is coming off a .285/.328/.480 slash line in 123 at-bats with the Royals last season, but that was his first MLB season in which he carried an average over .200 and he's unlikely to see that type of production again.